PopFrog (POPFROG) Information

Launched on Solana on October 16th, Popfrog is the newest POP to hit the Solana blockchain. Popfrog pays homage to Pepe and Popcat, the Internet meme originating in October 2020, in a series of videos which showcase two images of a domestic short-haired cat named ‘Oatmeal’, where one image has its mouth closed and the other has its mouth open, with the second image being edited to give its mouth an ‘O’ shape.

$POPFROG is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. $POPFROG is for entertainment purposes only.