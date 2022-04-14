Popcorn (PCORN) Tokenomics
Get ready to pop with $PCORN! 🍿 This token's about to blow up like your favorite movie snack. Launched at a low market cap, it's got endless room to grow and go to the moon. With the 1.5K $SOL presale selling out in just 15 minutes, $PCORN has already proven it's got what it takes to make waves. Plus, with heavy support from marketers on Twitter and Telegram, this token is set to become the ultimate snack attack in the crypto world! 🚀🌽 #SnackAttack #CryptoCraze #PCORN
Popcorn (PCORN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Popcorn (PCORN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PCORN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PCORN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.