Polinate (POLI) Information

Polinate is a next-generation crowdfunding platform designed to empower gamers, games and guilds.

We provide gamers, games and guilds with an opportunity to raise funds for their projects in a permissionless way. We serve as a bridge between the projects and the crypto/NFT communities.

We are building the backbone of the new play-to-earn gaming industry and the metaverse. It doesn’t matter where you are from, social status, banked or unbanked. If you add value, you benefit.