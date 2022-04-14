Planet Finance (AQUA) Tokenomics
Planet Finance (AQUA) Information
Planet is a decentralized financial protocol consisting of different planets, each their own application, designed to enable anyone to freely activate their capital. Planet enables access to open, decentralized financial services.
AQUA is the governance token for Planet. It has an absolute max supply of 100,000 AQUA. Roughly half of all protocol fees earned are used to buy & burn AQUA.
Planet Finance (AQUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Planet Finance (AQUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AQUA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AQUA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.