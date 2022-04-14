Pixel (PXL) Information

XR Publisher is an open-source platform dedicated to decentralizing the 3D web by providing tools that enable creators to build, publish, and monetize immersive 3D experiences. Founded by Anthony Burchell in 2020, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI character management, social integrations, and 3D content publishing, all designed to democratize access to the metaverse.

The $PXL token is the official cryptocurrency associated with XR Publisher. Initially, there were no plans to launch a token; however, due to community interest and the emergence of unofficial tokens, the decision was made to introduce $PXL to maintain project integrity and provide a legitimate option for supporters. The token serves as a demonstration of XR Publisher's capabilities and aims to engage the community in the platform's growth and the broader 3D web ecosystem.