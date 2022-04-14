Petunia (PETUNIA) Tokenomics

Petunia (PETUNIA) Information

Petunia is a fan-based memecoin celebrating Petunia the Pig on TikTok. Petunia is a Pig that has recently gotten viral on the TikTok platform, having been rescued by its owner from being abandoned by the previous breeder Momma June. This token was created as part of the Bonk ecosystem within the Solana Blockchain to celebrate Petunia’s life alongside the community, having garnered support from the original owners of Petunia, we continue to build more presence on X and giving back to Petunia and her family. It is purely meant to be a memecoin in support of Petunia.

Official Website:
https://petuniathepig.com

Petunia (PETUNIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Petunia (PETUNIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 235.32K
Total Supply:
$ 999.87M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 235.32K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00651603
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00016392
Current Price:
$ 0.00023539
Petunia (PETUNIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Petunia (PETUNIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PETUNIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PETUNIA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.