PERQ (PERQ) Tokenomics
PERQ (PERQ) Information
PERQ brings Supercharged Launchpools to Ethereum and Arbitrum.
The concept is simple. Stake your idle Stablecoins (USDT, USDC, or DAI) or ETH in our PERQ Pools to earn your favorite tokens of today or tomorrow.
PERQ offers users pools where they exchange their yield for unlaunched tokens, which will be released on TGE without any locks. Similarly, the user's stake is never locked and can always be withdrawn
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PERQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PERQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.