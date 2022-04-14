Pepercetti (PCT) Tokenomics
Purpose: Pepperetti Coin is designed to facilitate fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. It aims to serve as a medium of exchange within various online platforms, enhancing the user experience by providing a seamless payment solution. Technology: Built on blockchain technology, Pepperetti Coin ensures transparency and security in all transactions. The decentralized nature of blockchain helps prevent fraud and unauthorized access, making it a reliable option for users. Target Audience: The coin targets both individual users and businesses looking for efficient payment solutions. It is particularly appealing to those involved in e-commerce, gaming, and other digital services where quick transactions are essential. Features: Low Transaction Fees: One of the standout features of Pepperetti Coin is its minimal transaction fees compared to traditional banking systems and other cryptocurrencies. Speed: Transactions are processed quickly, allowing users to send and receive funds almost instantaneously. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be accessible for users of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned cryptocurrency traders. Community Engagement: Pepperetti Coin emphasizes community involvement, encouraging users to participate in its development and governance. This approach fosters a sense of ownership among users and helps align the coin's evolution with user needs. Future Prospects: As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, Pepperetti Coin aims to expand its use cases and partnerships, potentially integrating with various platforms to enhance its utility. In summary, Pepperetti Coin represents an innovative approach within the cryptocurrency landscape, focusing on user experience, security, and community engagement while aiming to provide a practical solution for everyday transactions.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PCT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PCT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.