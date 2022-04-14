Discover key insights into PEON (PEON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

PEON (PEON) Information

Peon is not just a memecoin, it’s a movement built by real builders.

Born from the OG Peon NFT community on Avalanche, $PEON celebrates the relentless spirit of those who never stop smashing. Before the token even launched, we built:

an on-chain presale game

meme competitions with AI

staking for NFTs

Peon AI Agent for trading on our site

full ecosystem tools and a loyal tribe of smashers

We merge memes, tech, and community with zero fluff, just raw, verified SMASH.

This is the token of the werkers. For those who grind while others just talk.

Smash never stops.