PEENO (PEENO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEENO (PEENO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.59K $ 21.59K $ 21.59K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.59K $ 21.59K $ 21.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00153994 $ 0.00153994 $ 0.00153994 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001606 $ 0.00001606 $ 0.00001606 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PEENO (PEENO) price

PEENO (PEENO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PEENO (PEENO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEENO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEENO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEENO's tokenomics, explore PEENO token's live price!

