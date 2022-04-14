PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PEEKING DUCK (QWACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Information QWACK is a community-driven cryptocurrency inspired by anatidaephobia—the fear that somewhere, somehow, a duck is watching you. With its ticker symbol $QWACK, the project embraces humor and internet culture while promoting community engagement and decentralized meme-based value. The project is built on solana blockchain technology, with a focus on accessibility, transparency, and fun. $QWACK aims to create a lighthearted ecosystem where holders can participate in activities, memes, and initiatives while exploring the potential of decentralized finance in a relaxed and entertaining environment. Official Website: https://www.qwack.live Buy QWACK Now!

PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEEKING DUCK (QWACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.12K $ 6.12K $ 6.12K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.12K $ 6.12K $ 6.12K All-Time High: $ 0.00241506 $ 0.00241506 $ 0.00241506 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) price

PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QWACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QWACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QWACK's tokenomics, explore QWACK token's live price!

QWACK Price Prediction Want to know where QWACK might be heading? Our QWACK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See QWACK token's Price Prediction now!

