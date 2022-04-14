Peblo (PEBLO) Tokenomics
Peblo (PEBLO) Information
Peblo is a culturally inspired meme token that pays homage to the legendary figure of Pablo Escobar, blending his larger-than-life persona with the power of blockchain technology. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement that fuses culture, humor, and storytelling to build a vibrant, bold, and engaged community—the Cartel.
Peblo stands out in the crowded meme coin market with:
Authentic Branding: Drawing inspiration from Escobar's global cultural impact. Community-Driven Growth: No paid influencers—our loyal supporters build the foundation. Unique Events: From strategic burns to creative collaborations, we keep the community engaged.
Peblo (PEBLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peblo (PEBLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Peblo (PEBLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Peblo (PEBLO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEBLO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEBLO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.