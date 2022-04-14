Paycoin (PCI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paycoin (PCI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paycoin (PCI) Information We are a project that focuses on implementing blockchain into payment. We now have more than 10,000 merchants in Korea that accepts Paycoin, including 7-eleven, Domino's Pizza, KFC, and more. We aim to bring real use cases that can drive user adoption. Official Website: https://payprotocol.io/ Buy PCI Now!

Market Cap: $ 94.73M
Total Supply: $ 1.90B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.02B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 176.01M
All-Time High: $ 4.22
All-Time Low: $ 0.01816581
Current Price: $ 0.092691

Paycoin (PCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paycoin (PCI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PCI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PCI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PCI's tokenomics, explore PCI token's live price!

