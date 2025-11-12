PathOS is an AI-powered operating system for personalized digital interaction. It connects users to 20 specialized AI agents that adapt based on user profiling through a scientifically grounded onboarding system. PathOS integrates psychometric data, emotional intelligence, and behavioral analytics to deliver predictive, context-aware support across mental health, decision-making, self-improvement, and life planning. Users authenticate via wallet, and their data is encrypted and stored locally for privacy. $PATHOS is the native utility token used for accessing agent services, locking access tiers, and powering community-driven governance. Our goal is to create emotionally intelligent, user-sovereign AI tooling with long-term usability and ethical focus.