ParagonsDAO (PDT) Tokenomics
ParagonsDAO (PDT) Information
We’re an economic and social partner-DAO to promising blockchain-powered gaming ecosystems. Formerly known as ParallelDAO, our focus at launch is the ground-breaking Parallel TCG. Harnessing the PDT token, holders control DAO-held assets (Masterpieces, Catalyst Drives, Prime Keys, etc.) while collectively participating in governance and growth by hosting tournaments, sponsoring players, creating content and anything else decided by the DAO. Paragons’ intentions are to add value to Parallel (and later other ecosystems), helping them gain user base growth via strategic partnerships within the NFT and DeFi communities.
While the game is in its infancy, growing a strong community is paramount; this is where giving access (otherwise restricted to whales) to a wider audience will enfranchise new users and inspire greater participation. From here, the community of Paragons decide what this DAO becomes. Help us lead the way, become a Paragon today!
ParagonsDAO (PDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ParagonsDAO (PDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ParagonsDAO (PDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ParagonsDAO (PDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PDT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PDT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PDT's tokenomics, explore PDT token's live price!
PDT Price Prediction
Want to know where PDT might be heading? Our PDT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.