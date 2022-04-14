Pankito (PAN) Tokenomics
Pankito (PAN) Information
Empower Your Play, Enhance Your Strategy with Pankito The world of Pankito is rich with opportunity, featuring diverse environments where players can unearth hidden treasures and valuable resources through exploration and strategy. Every player has the power to chart their own course, whether by acquiring virtual real estate, selecting the perfect avatar, or utilizing the right tools to achieve their strategic objectives. The Pankito experience is about paving your path to success and enjoying the thrills of an interactive gaming journey.
Pankito stands at the forefront of innovative gaming, merging the thrill of play with the satisfaction of strategic growth. With its intuitive design and accessible mechanics, players can quickly immerse themselves in building their virtual dominion. From acquiring virtual assets to customizing characters or leasing virtual space to fellow gamers, Pankito offers a diverse playground for entertainment and strategic development. Step into the world of Pankito and unlock the door to an engaging and potentially rewarding experience—where your skills can pave the way to success and enjoyment
Pankito (PAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pankito (PAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pankito (PAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pankito (PAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PAN's tokenomics, explore PAN token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.