PAMP (PAMP) Information PAMP is a Meme coin built on the Solana Blockchain, launched on PumpFun and driven by it's growing community. Its slogan is 'DON'T MISS THE PAMP', which can have many different interpretations. The project has developed a unique collection of green candlestick cartoon characters, representing different emotions the community can relate to. Character development is endless and helps the project stay relevant, being able to jump onto new trends as they come. Official Website: https://www.pamponsolana.com/ Buy PAMP Now!

Market Cap: $ 6.80K
Total Supply: $ 999.34M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.34M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.80K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

PAMP (PAMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PAMP (PAMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAMP's tokenomics, explore PAMP token's live price!

