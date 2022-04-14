Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) Information Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) offers investors exclusive access to SpaceX's growth potential through a British Virgin Islands Special Purpose Vehicle structure. Each token represents fractional ownership in the underlying SPV that invests in venture capital funds with SpaceX exposure. SPCX provides a unique opportunity to participate in the space industry's leading innovator. The token structure enables global qualified investors to access this premium late-stage venture equity that would typically be unavailable to most. SPCX is deployed on BNB Chain with plans for multi-chain expansion. Official Website: https://app.paimon.finance/spcx Buy SPCX Now!

Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 2.23M
Total Supply: $ 10.00K
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.23M
All-Time High: $ 225.44
All-Time Low: $ 219.27
Current Price: $ 223.18

Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPCX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPCX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPCX's tokenomics, explore SPCX token's live price!

