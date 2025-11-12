ORCIB (PALMO) is the community utility token of the ORCIB Ecosystem, developed on the Solana blockchain. Originally introduced as a meme token inspired by the human palm, it has evolved into a native token supporting decentralized identity, creative rights, and governance. The project’s vision is to redefine digital ownership and participation by combining blockchain technology with creativity and community-driven innovation. With transparent tokenomics and active community involvement, ORCIB (PALMO) provides the foundation for building a sustainable and inclusive decentralized ecosystem.