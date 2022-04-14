Orbs (ORBS) Tokenomics
Orbs was built to bridge the unoccupied gap between the functionality of a public blockchain with the ironclad security of a private one.
In a time where people are trusting major companies less than ever before, those enterprises can, at best, ask users to trust them. By empowering those enterprises with the option of operating on a public blockchain safely, Orbs grants them a major competitive edge in the form of digital guarantees to users: No need to trust when users can simply verify.
Orbs (ORBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Orbs (ORBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORBS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.