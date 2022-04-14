opTrade AI (OPTR) Tokenomics
opTrade AI (OPTR) Information
Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum.
What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.
How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.
What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee.
How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.
opTrade AI (OPTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for opTrade AI (OPTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
opTrade AI (OPTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of opTrade AI (OPTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPTR's tokenomics, explore OPTR token's live price!
OPTR Price Prediction
Want to know where OPTR might be heading? Our OPTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.