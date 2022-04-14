OneID (ONEID) Information

OneID is your all-access identity pass to the open internet. We’re building the identity layer for Web3 — a universal, self-sovereign identity that works across 100+ blockchains. In addition, our OneID SDK & API empowers developers to build on-chain identities with ease. We're committed to simplifying access to diverse networks and managing Web3 identities, thereby improving user convenience. Our focus extends beyond creating on-chain identities; we're passionate about empowering users to explore the digital world effortlessly with a single, universal identity.

OneID for all blockchains, all utilities, and all possibilities.