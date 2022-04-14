Omni Consumer Protocol (OCP) Tokenomics
Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) aims to be the first DeFi DAO conglomerate with multiple interlinked protocols under the same family.
This architecture from the outset allows our community to benefit not only from the underlying protocols, but the overall DAO as well.
The first to go live, OmniCOMP, is a synthetic currency minter. Users can supply assets to mint USDO, and other currencies, earning $OMNIC rewards for a supercharged yield.
Coming next is OmniTRADE a DEX with IL protection, tight slippage tolerance, and accurate pricing of assets.
Finally, the jewel of OCP, Delta City. The promise of blockchain realized in a fully decentralized utopia. Create, trade, and buy your stake in the OCP universe with unique items such as APY boosters and virtual real estate via NFTs.
Understanding the tokenomics of Omni Consumer Protocol (OCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
