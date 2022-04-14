Discover key insights into Offshift (XFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Offshift (XFT) Information

Offshift is pioneering Private Decentralized Finance (PriFi) on Ethereum Layer 1. Offshift's second generation platform, Offshift Momiji, is now live. Momiji allows users to shift from the protocol's native token, XFT, into completely private zkAssets, all while remaining on Ethereum Layer 1.

Offshift delegates various decision making powers and responsibilities to its community via the Offshift DAO.