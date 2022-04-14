OddsNotify (ODDS) Information

OddsNotify creates tools designed to empower sports bettors by providing real-time odds notifications and analytical insights. Powered by AI our model picks +EV bets from bookmakers, finding bets that are overvalued!

Why bettors should choose Odds Notify?

Out of the entire population there is under 1% of people who are long term profitable bettors. Here at OddsNotify we are a team of industry leading traders, quants, bettors & developers take any bias opinions out of your betting journey by leveraging the use of Artificial Intelligence. We do this by assessing crucial match data and provide informed betting options.