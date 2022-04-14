NOX (NOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NOX (NOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NOX (NOX) Information XRP-LEDGER FOUNDER DAVID SCHWARTZ DOG $NOX Here is the legendary story of Nox. Nox’s mother was rescued from a shelter in North California when she was pregnant, and soon afterward she gave birth to Nox and six other puppies. David couldn’t resist Nox, taking him in and giving him a warm, loving home. Nox is now ready to conquer the XRPL memes and become the top dawg! David Schwartz holds 1% of the Nox supply. Official Website: https://xrpl-nox.com/ Buy NOX Now!

NOX (NOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NOX (NOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 223.95K $ 223.95K $ 223.95K Total Supply: $ 999.92K $ 999.92K $ 999.92K Circulating Supply: $ 999.92K $ 999.92K $ 999.92K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 223.95K $ 223.95K $ 223.95K All-Time High: $ 1.56 $ 1.56 $ 1.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.069632 $ 0.069632 $ 0.069632 Current Price: $ 0.223962 $ 0.223962 $ 0.223962 Learn more about NOX (NOX) price

NOX (NOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NOX (NOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOX's tokenomics, explore NOX token's live price!

