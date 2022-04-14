Norman (NORM) Tokenomics
We all know Norman. He’s the guy that gives you that acknowledgement nod(you know the one) as you pass eachother in a parking lot. He’s the coworker you’ve known for years but never had more than a surface level conversation with. He’s the guy that works 40 years for a corporation so he can retire at 60 with a nice pension. Norman is the guy that tells you he is “living the dream.” Norman is everyone you interact with in your daily life. A little bit of him lives in all of us. He is the Norm. Without further ado (This phrase is something Norman would say) Meet Norman! (Norm for short. Normie if you’re his wife or mother) He graduated with a degree in business, He is a serial intern, He irons his jeans to keep them looking neet, He uses colorful socks as a way to express himself, He drives a 1997 Toyota Camry, He has a dog named Dogē and a cat named Luna, He’s a self proclaimed expert in investing and has a five figure portfolio on Robinhood, He gives financial advice to all his friends. Welcome to Norms World.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Norman (NORM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Norman (NORM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NORM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NORM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.