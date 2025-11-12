Noodleface ($NOODLE) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s hand-drawn character from the Hedz collection. Forged in meme culture, $NOODLE celebrates internet creativity with zero taxes, burnt liquidity, and a renounced contract, ensuring it belongs fully to the community. After its original dev vanished, holders united to keep the noodle pot boiling, turning $NOODLE into a symbol of resilience, fun, and collective spirit. Blending humor, art, and community energy, Noodleface isn’t just pasta—it’s a movement of meme believers swirling toward the future.