nofap (NOFAP) Information

nofap ($nofap) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain dedicated to supporting the nofap movement and community. The project aims to gamify and incentivize abstinence, with a mission to "save the trenches from gooners"

Our Telegram bot, which is already built and functioning (still in progress) helps people do daily "/checkin" or "/journal" to increase their streak on the leaderboard. For "No Nut November" we will also highlight the leaderboard on our website and on through daily tweets to encourage people to take part. There will also be prizes, yet to be determined.