NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics

NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into NMKR ($NMKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

NMKR ($NMKR) Information

"$NMKR is a Cardano native token that bridges the entire NFT-MAKER ecosystem by enabling decentralized utility & governance for all NFT-MAKER products. $NMKR is a utility token that rewards the community for their contributions, verifies NFT projects to help prevent fraud, and enables community-run governance. $NMKR will also be used to mint new NFTs, ensuring that each one is unique and verifiable. About 48% of $NMKR tokens will be available to the community.
"

Official Website:
https://www.nmkr.io/

NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NMKR ($NMKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.39M
$ 1.39M$ 1.39M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.89B
$ 1.89B$ 1.89B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.37M
$ 7.37M$ 7.37M
All-Time High:
$ 0.02423915
$ 0.02423915$ 0.02423915
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0007373
$ 0.0007373$ 0.0007373

NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NMKR ($NMKR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $NMKR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $NMKR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $NMKR's tokenomics, explore $NMKR token's live price!

$NMKR Price Prediction

Want to know where $NMKR might be heading? Our $NMKR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.