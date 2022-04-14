NIOB (NIOB) Tokenomics
NIOB (NIOB) Information
Niob Finance is a Decentralized Exchange and Automatic Liquidity Acquisition Yield Farm, with a three-level referral system. Niob currently runs on BSC and has an aim to launch on several other blockchains in the future. The project utilizes deflationary token NIOB. Each time the token is transferred – it triggers the auto-burn mechanism. Another unique feature of NIOB token is ability to allocate part of transfer tax towards the locked liquidity.
The innovative products and features which Niob’s team will be delivering as per Niob’s roadmap, should provide a sustainable environment for users to benefit from high APR yield farming and many other DeFi solutions, such as prediction trading, NFT platform, and non-custodial crypto wallet with fiat getaway.
NIOB (NIOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NIOB (NIOB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NIOB (NIOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NIOB (NIOB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIOB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIOB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NIOB's tokenomics, explore NIOB token's live price!
NIOB Price Prediction
Want to know where NIOB might be heading? Our NIOB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.