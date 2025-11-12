Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Tokenomics
Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Information
Chiliz and Ninjas in Pyjamas are launching the $DOJO Fan Token on June 24 to bring Web3-powered utility and rewards to NIP fans via The Dojo platform. As part of Chiliz Group, Socios.com, the leading web3 sports app and wallet powered by Chiliz Chain, today announced the upcoming launch of the $DOJO Fan Token in partnership with Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), one of esports’ most iconic organizations. Built on Chiliz Chain and distributed through a fair-launch Fan Token Offering on Socios.com Wallet, $DOJO is set to offer, among other things, fan token-gated experiences, exclusive content access and merchandise opportunities. This milestone follows the Web3 partnership announced in May between Chiliz and NIP. With $DOJO, that vision now comes to life – delivering a dynamic tokenized experience designed to reward passion and empower fans with real influence and access.
Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOJO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOJO's tokenomics, explore DOJO token's live price!
DOJO Price Prediction
Want to know where DOJO might be heading? Our DOJO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for