Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Information
NikePig ($NIKEPIG) is a community-driven meme coin on the Cardano blockchain, born from a viral tweet by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson about his rescued pet pig, Nike. Initially an abused pig, Nike suffered neglect, even being fed bacon by his former owner. Charles stepped in, adopting him and giving him a loving new home at Hoskinson Ranch, where he has since thrived under attentive care.
This heartwarming rescue story fuels $NIKEPIG’s spirit, making it a beloved symbol of community, resilience, and wholesome degeneracy across the ecosystem.
As one of only three Charles-affiliated tokens, it holds a unique spot in Cardano’s history. Launched fairly with 0% creator allocation, it leverages Cardano’s efficient, low-fee network, ensuring accessibility for everyday users to join the fun and support this inspiring journey.
Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nikepig (NIKEPIG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIKEPIG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIKEPIG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
