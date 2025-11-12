Nexora (NEX) is a decentralized ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, launched May 7, 2025 by Nexora Technologies LLC. Designed for long-term sustainability, Nexora focuses on secure, transparent, and utility-driven DeFi solutions. It launched with over $240,000 in Uniswap V4 liquidity, fully locked via Team Finance until July 2026. The tokenomics model ensures fairness, liquidity safety, and growth potential. The roadmap includes staking, governance, and multi-chain expansion to deliver lasting value to holders and the broader DeFi ecosystem.