Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics

Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nexora (NEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 04:48:01 (UTC+8)
USD

Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexora (NEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.22M
$ 11.22M$ 11.22M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 56.00M
$ 56.00M$ 56.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 20.04M
$ 20.04M$ 20.04M
All-Time High:
$ 0.405217
$ 0.405217$ 0.405217
All-Time Low:
$ 0.179094
$ 0.179094$ 0.179094
Current Price:
$ 0.200379
$ 0.200379$ 0.200379

Nexora (NEX) Information

Nexora (NEX) is a decentralized ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, launched May 7, 2025 by Nexora Technologies LLC. Designed for long-term sustainability, Nexora focuses on secure, transparent, and utility-driven DeFi solutions. It launched with over $240,000 in Uniswap V4 liquidity, fully locked via Team Finance until July 2026. The tokenomics model ensures fairness, liquidity safety, and growth potential. The roadmap includes staking, governance, and multi-chain expansion to deliver lasting value to holders and the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://nexoracrypto.com
Whitepaper:
https://nexoracrypto.com/whitepaper

Nexora (NEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nexora (NEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NEX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NEX's tokenomics, explore NEX token's live price!

NEX Price Prediction

Want to know where NEX might be heading? Our NEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy