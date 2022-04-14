Neurobro (BRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neurobro (BRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neurobro (BRO) Information Neurobro is an AI-powered agent designed to revolutionize cryptocurrency research and education. The project aims to bridge the gap between complex blockchain systems and everyday users by providing real-time market insights, personalized education, and actionable analytics. Neurobro operates as an independent crypto market analyst and influencer who uses automation to streamline the analysis-to-content process. Official Website: https://neurobro.ai/ Whitepaper: https://neurobro.gitbook.io/ Buy BRO Now!

Neurobro (BRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neurobro (BRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.13M $ 2.13M $ 2.13M Total Supply: $ 993.02M $ 993.02M $ 993.02M Circulating Supply: $ 798.69M $ 798.69M $ 798.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.65M $ 2.65M $ 2.65M All-Time High: $ 0.04497111 $ 0.04497111 $ 0.04497111 All-Time Low: $ 0.00142521 $ 0.00142521 $ 0.00142521 Current Price: $ 0.00266716 $ 0.00266716 $ 0.00266716 Learn more about Neurobro (BRO) price

Neurobro (BRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neurobro (BRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRO's tokenomics, explore BRO token's live price!

