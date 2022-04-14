NerveNetwork (NVT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NerveNetwork (NVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NerveNetwork (NVT) Information Nerve is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experiences a truly secure, free and transparent Defi application service. Official Website: https://nerve.network/ Buy NVT Now!

NerveNetwork (NVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NerveNetwork (NVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 643.58K $ 643.58K $ 643.58K Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 420.40M $ 420.40M $ 420.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.21M $ 3.21M $ 3.21M All-Time High: $ 0.365258 $ 0.365258 $ 0.365258 All-Time Low: $ 0.00151428 $ 0.00151428 $ 0.00151428 Current Price: $ 0.00153089 $ 0.00153089 $ 0.00153089 Learn more about NerveNetwork (NVT) price

NerveNetwork (NVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NerveNetwork (NVT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NVT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NVT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NVT's tokenomics, explore NVT token's live price!

