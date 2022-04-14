Nectar (NECT) Information

Nectar (NECT) is an over-collateralised, Berachain native stablecoin issued through the Beraborrow protocol. At any time NECT can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value. To borrow, you must open a Den and deposit an approved Berachain asset as collateral.

Beraborrow is a leading Berachain native CDP protocol. Unlike traditional CDP platforms, the Beraborrow protocol is powered by Proof-of-Liquidty (PoL), aligning incentives with borrowers and the Berachain ecosystem.