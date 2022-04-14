Nebula Ai (NAIX) Tokenomics
Nebula Ai (NAIX) Information
Nebula AI is a decentralized GPU marketplace that empowers users to rent compute power, stake $NAI for rewards, and access powerful AI tools—all without depending on centralized cloud providers. By leveraging blockchain technology, Nebula AI ensures transparency, security, and efficiency in AI development and deployment. Whether you're training models or monetizing unused GPU power, Nebula AI offers a scalable, cost-effective solution that supports the growing demand for AI computing, while rewarding participants in a truly decentralized ecosystem.
Nebula Ai (NAIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nebula Ai (NAIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nebula Ai (NAIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nebula Ai (NAIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
