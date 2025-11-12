Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 20.61K
Total Supply:
$ 148.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 29.53B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 103.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00003445
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Nativ (NTV) Information

Nativ is a pioneering business ecosystem that combines a virtual Earth environment with a blockchainpowered investment platform and thriving economy. This is the first accessible gateway into the AIenhanced environment, offering a recognisable virtual environment for users to interact with and a unique intelligent economy that offers multiple methods of generating rewards. Nativ’s unique virtual economy grows organically as more users engage and interact with the environment. For a small amount, users (known as Nativs) can buy virtual land and locations they recognise to develop, rent or sell. They can open businesses, acquire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and create a portfolio of digital assets. These assets can then be used to generate additional Nativ tokens (NTV), which can be reinvested or extracted. AI-driven market insights help users optimise their assets, while blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transactions. Over time, Nativs can build a digital empire spanning cities, countries, and continents. As the ecosystem evolves, more features within Nativ unlock, resulting in an infinitely adaptive and expanding environment.

Official Website:
https://nativ.biz

Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nativ (NTV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NTV tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NTV tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

