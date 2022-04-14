MUT8 Virus (MUTE) Tokenomics
MUT8 Virus (MUTE) Information
MUT8 Virus. There is no cure.
A memetic virus released on Solana. Born from containment failure, $MUT8 spreads through memes, raids, and belief. This isn’t a token — it’s an outbreak.
$MUT8 is a meme-driven, narrative-powered token built on Solana — blending digital lore with viral community energy. It is not just a coin. It’s a contagion of belief, memes, and storytelling. Inspired by outbreak fiction, internet culture, and underground cults, $MUT8 spreads through participation, not promotion.
We’re committed to transparency, decentralisation, and long-term community-building.
Mutate the chain.
MUT8 Virus (MUTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MUT8 Virus (MUTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MUT8 Virus (MUTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MUT8 Virus (MUTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.