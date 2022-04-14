Moshi (MOSHI) Information

Moshi, the long-lost brother of Ponke, was separated from his family at a young age, abandoned in the wild by fate. Unlike Ponke, who grew up with the warmth of family, Moshi had to rely on his wits and tenacity to survive. With nothing but his sharp instincts and relentless drive, he navigated the jungle of life, starting with small trades and working his way up.

Over the years, Moshi built a vast business empire from the ground up, becoming a powerful and wealthy figure in the animal kingdom. Now, after years of struggle, Moshi lives a life of luxury—lavish mansions, fast cars, and everything he ever dreamed of. But despite his success, he remains haunted by the family he lost.

One day, news of Ponke reaches him, and Moshi faces a choice: will he reconnect with his past and the brother he never knew, or will he continue to build his kingdom, leaving behind the pain of abandonment?