Morpheus Network (MNW) Information

The Morpheus.Network is a full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trading industry utilizing blockchain technology. This is achieved with Smart Contracts driving the supply chain with predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents as well as automated international payments to over 1600 banks globally through integration with the SWIFT Payments Hub. The layering of other blockchain or non-blockchain technologies to be included as necessary objectives in a given Smart Contract further automate any complex supply chain (eg. RFID scans, data transfers).

The MRPH token is a “value” based utility within the Morpheus.Network, and is used for the transaction fees to power or "fuel" the automation platform.

We are currently establishing strategic partners during the development of the platform. These include major logistics and customs brokers, import/export corporations involved in global trade, as well as actual end-users of the platform.