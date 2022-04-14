Moove Protocol (MOOVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moove Protocol (MOOVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moove Protocol (MOOVE) Information Moove Protocol can be considered a social initiative aimed at fostering a community of builders, creators, and visionaries to develop the next-generation cryptocurrency. The movement aims to provide a new standard for community-oriented tokens. MOOVE is launched to incentivize early support of Cow Cow and is the go-token for the entire Cow Cow ecosystem and future developments. In addition to Cow Cow, the ambitions include utilities around the incubator and other technical products. Official Website: https://mooveprotocol.ai

Moove Protocol (MOOVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moove Protocol (MOOVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.45K Total Supply: $ 23.00M Circulating Supply: $ 22.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.62K All-Time High: $ 0.230077 All-Time Low: $ 0.00155057 Current Price: $ 0.00159133

Moove Protocol (MOOVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moove Protocol (MOOVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOOVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOOVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

