$MOONUT: The Chunky Hero Charging Through the Crypto Jungle
In a world full of paper-thin promises and recycled memes, it takes something bold, bizarre, and undeniably chunky to break through the noise. Meet $MOONUT — half hippo, half nut, and all unstoppable. He's not here to play by the rules. He's here to bulldoze them. With the brute strength of a river beast and the unpredictable madness of a cracked coconut, $MOONUT isn’t just another token. He’s a movement. A meme with muscle. A coin with character.
Born from chaos and carved into crypto legend, $MOONUT is the embodiment of raw, unfiltered energy. Hippos are nature’s tanks — underestimated, aggressive, and impossible to ignore. Nuts are unpredictable — you never know what's inside until it's cracked. Put them together and you’ve got a creature no chart can contain, no trend can predict. That’s $MOONUT.
MOONUT (MOONUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MOONUT (MOONUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOONUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOONUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.