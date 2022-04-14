Moongate Fun (MGTAI) Tokenomics
Moongate Fun (MGTAI) Information
Moongate is a decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables users to launch tokens and integrate AI-powered agents with ease. Through the Moongate Framework, users can create and deploy custom tokens with various tokenomic models, including staking, deflationary mechanics, and transaction fees. Additionally, Moongate allows for seamless integration of AI agents, such as 𝕏 bots, Telegram bots, and Discord bots, which can automate tasks, facilitate user engagement, and enhance blockchain interactions. The platform is designed to be accessible for both developers and non-technical users, providing a streamlined and efficient way to deploy blockchain-based solutions. Moongate also implements a revenue-sharing model, where fees generated from token launches and AI agent integrations are distributed to MGTAI token holders, buyback & burn mechanisms, and project development. With scalability and security in mind, Moongate aims to expand its ecosystem by incorporating additional blockchain support, governance tools, and decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations.
Moongate Fun (MGTAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moongate Fun (MGTAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moongate Fun (MGTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moongate Fun (MGTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MGTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MGTAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MGTAI's tokenomics, explore MGTAI token's live price!
MGTAI Price Prediction
Want to know where MGTAI might be heading? Our MGTAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.