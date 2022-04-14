Moonft (MTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moonft (MTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moonft (MTC) Information "Built by an experienced team, Moonft is a fully functional aggregated NFT marketplace for buying, selling and trading NFTs. Designed to be easy to use, Moonft is highly optimized for efficient transactions, including fast loading times, advanced filters, and many new features and enhancements. Some of these include: ● Batch shelving - multiple NFTs can be shelved with just one transaction. ● Buy in bulk - buy large quantities of NFTs all at once. ● Batch Quotes - One-click quotes for all NFTs in a collection. ● Batch Cancellation - Cancel multiple open orders in a single transaction. ● On-chain chat - chat with buyers/sellers and communicate with NFT enthusiasts of the series in NFT groups." Official Website: https://moonft.market/ Whitepaper: https://moonft.gitbook.io/moonft/ Buy MTC Now!

Moonft (MTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moonft (MTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.35K $ 1.35K $ 1.35K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 330.00K $ 330.00K $ 330.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 409.17K $ 409.17K $ 409.17K All-Time High: $ 15.93 $ 15.93 $ 15.93 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00409173 $ 0.00409173 $ 0.00409173 Learn more about Moonft (MTC) price

Moonft (MTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moonft (MTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MTC's tokenomics, explore MTC token's live price!

