MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:23:21 (UTC+8)
USD

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.37K
$ 44.37K
Total Supply:
$ 998.97M
$ 998.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.97M
$ 998.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 44.37K
$ 44.37K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01037486
$ 0.01037486
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Information

Just a moondoge headed to the moon

MoonDoge ($MOONDOGE) is your cosmic canine companion on the Solana blockchain—built for memes, community, and moon-bound vibes.

With the rallying cry “Houston, Doge reporting for Moon Mission,” MoonDoge blends space-age humor with meme-fueled culture.

It’s not just another dog token—it’s a lunar movement powered by fast, low-cost Solana tech. Join the pack, spread the bark, and let’s send this good boy to the moon!

MoonDoge is barking at the moon and beyond. The community is active, the mission is clear, and the rocket is fueled.

So the question is… are you coming with us? Buckle up. Bark loud. Let’s MoonDoge.

Official Website:
https://moondogecoin.org/

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOONDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOONDOGE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MOONDOGE's tokenomics, explore MOONDOGE token's live price!

MOONDOGE Price Prediction

Want to know where MOONDOGE might be heading? Our MOONDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

