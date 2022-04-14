Monkey Pox (POX) Tokenomics

Monkey Pox (POX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Monkey Pox (POX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Monkey Pox (POX) Information

Monkey Pox $POX is an SPL-404 token on Solana, blending memecoin and NFT cultures into one.

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.

BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $POX Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

Official Website:
https://www.monkeypoxtoken.com/

Monkey Pox (POX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monkey Pox (POX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.07M
Total Supply:
$ 999.94M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.07M
All-Time High:
$ 0.098854
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00136871
Current Price:
$ 0.00604244
Monkey Pox (POX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Monkey Pox (POX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POX's tokenomics, explore POX token's live price!

POX Price Prediction

Want to know where POX might be heading? Our POX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.