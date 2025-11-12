MM72 (MM72) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MM72 (MM72), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MM72 (MM72) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MM72 (MM72), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.01K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 70.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.16K All-Time High: $ 0.00502433 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

MM72 (MM72) Information MM72 is a long-term project related to the resolution of the Non Performing Tokens problem. An innovative SWAP promises the conversion of non-performing tokens with values from a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 100 times the ascertained value (which in MM72 can never be absolute zero). Official Website: https://www.mm72.io/

MM72 (MM72) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MM72 (MM72) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MM72 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MM72 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

