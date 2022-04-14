Miracle Play (MPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Miracle Play (MPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Miracle Play (MPT) Information Miracle Play: AI Agents Powering Competitive Play Miracle Play is a blockchain-powered esports tournament platform optimized for competitive gaming. Initially built with multi-chain integration, it has expanded to operate on its own mainnet, Miracle Chain. This enables an advanced esports ecosystem powered by AI Agents, ensuring fair, transparent, and high-performance tournaments across various games. Official Website: https://miracleplay.gg/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/j8shpxsjyhtiya9y Buy MPT Now!

Miracle Play (MPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miracle Play (MPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.56M $ 15.56M $ 15.56M Total Supply: $ 1.04B $ 1.04B $ 1.04B Circulating Supply: $ 852.82M $ 852.82M $ 852.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.05M $ 19.05M $ 19.05M All-Time High: $ 0.136579 $ 0.136579 $ 0.136579 All-Time Low: $ 0.00798566 $ 0.00798566 $ 0.00798566 Current Price: $ 0.01824172 $ 0.01824172 $ 0.01824172 Learn more about Miracle Play (MPT) price

Miracle Play (MPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Miracle Play (MPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MPT's tokenomics, explore MPT token's live price!

MPT Price Prediction Want to know where MPT might be heading? Our MPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

